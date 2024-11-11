WATCH LIVE: Remembrance Day ceremony in Halifax’s Grand Parade

Send this page to someone via email

On Nov. 11, Nova Scotians will gather to honour and remember those who served.

Global News will livestream the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in Halifax’s Grand Parade, just before 11 a.m.

The ceremony, which begins with a parade through the downtown, is returning to Grand Parade after last year’s event was held at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth. The 2023 ceremony was moved by Royal Canadian Legion organizers due to the designated tent encampment in front of City Hall at the time.

