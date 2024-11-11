Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WATCH LIVE: Remembrance Day ceremony in Halifax’s Grand Parade

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 9:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No Stone Left Alone Halifax'
No Stone Left Alone Halifax
We check in with members of 3 Military Police Regiment and students at Gorsebrook Junior High to learn more about the significance of the No Stone Left Alone ceremony at Fort Massey Cemetery in Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Nov. 11, Nova Scotians will gather to honour and remember those who served.

Global News will livestream the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in Halifax’s Grand Parade, just before 11 a.m.

The ceremony, which begins with a parade through the downtown, is returning to Grand Parade after last year’s event was held at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth. The 2023 ceremony was moved by Royal Canadian Legion organizers due to the designated tent encampment in front of City Hall at the time.

Click to play video: 'Oakwood Terrace residents make more than 10,000 poppies in the spirit of remembrance'
Oakwood Terrace residents make more than 10,000 poppies in the spirit of remembrance
Trending Now

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices