Remembrance Day being marked in Canada to honour veterans

Canadians are marking Remembrance Day with events planned across the country honouring veterans who served in war and those who sacrificed their lives serving the nation.

In the capital, Ottawa, an annual ceremony will take place at the National War Memorial on Monday morning, starting at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. General May Simon, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Veterans Affairs Ginette Petitpas Taylor will be among those in attendance.

They will be joined by this year’s Silver Cross Mother, Maureen Anderson from New Brunswick, whose two sons, Sgt. Ron Anderson and Sgt. Ryan Anderson, both served in Afghanistan.

Anderson, whose sons both died after a battle with post-traumatic stress disorder, will represent the mothers left behind by all service members killed in the line of duty.

In her Remembrance Day message, Simon said: “We commend our veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their steadfast bravery and deep sense of duty, which have earned them the highest respect of our nation and our allies worldwide.”

“As we take a moment to reflect and remember, let us learn from the lessons of the past and work towards a future of peace and understanding. To those who have fallen, Canada remembers.”

This year’s event in Ottawa will feature a full Veterans’ March, Last Post, a 21-gun salute, and wreath placements.

A two-minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m. Eastern.

A special fly-past of vintage aircraft, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, will also honour Canadian veterans.

The ceremony will also pay tribute to members of the Canadian Armed Forces who continue to serve today.

“We honour and salute our living veterans of all conflicts, including the many who returned with wounds seen and unseen,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a statement.

“And we recall the spirit of integrity, duty and patriotism that has motivated brave Canadians in every time and place. The torch is ours to hold it high.”

— with files from The Canadian Press