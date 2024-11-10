Menu

Politics

Public memorial for Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2024 11:19 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Memorial in Winnipeg on Sunday for judge, senator, TRC chair Murray Sinclair'
Memorial in Winnipeg on Sunday for judge, senator, TRC chair Murray Sinclair
Tributes continue to honour the legacy of Murray Sinclair. How Manitobans can pay tribute to the Indigenous icon.
A national commemorative ceremony is being held today in honour of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools.

Gov. Gen Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to deliver remarks at the service being held at Canada Life Centre, the home arena of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.

Sinclair was the first Indigenous judge in Manitoba and the second in Canada.

He served as co-chair of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry of Manitoba to examine whether the justice system was failing Indigenous people.

As chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he heard testimony from thousands of residential school survivors and the commission’s final report contained 94 calls to action.

His death Monday at the age of 73 was met with tributes from across the country, and a sacred fire was lit outside the Manitoba legislature.

Click to play video: '‘Canada lost a giant’: Trudeau pays tribute to trailblazing Indigenous leader Murray Sinclair'
‘Canada lost a giant’: Trudeau pays tribute to trailblazing Indigenous leader Murray Sinclair

“With his passing, Canada has lost a giant — a brilliant legal mind, a champion of Indigenous rights, and a trusted leader on our journey of reconciliation,” Trudeau said in a written statement hours after Sinclair’s death.

Simon said that in 2022, she had the privilege of investing Sinclair as Companion of the Order of Canada for his life’s work.

“A kind, wise and generous soul, he had an exceptional ability to inspire people and to touch hearts,” she said in a statement.

Sinclair’s obituary describes his journey as an Indigenous man born in the early 1950s. His traditional Anishinaabe name is Mazina Giizhik, or One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky.

“As he grew up, Mazina Giizhik experienced racism but never lost his sense of hope, duty, and responsibility,” it says.

The memorial is to include other government representatives, Indigenous leaders, family members and former colleagues.

Singer-songwriter William Prince and fiddler Morgan Grace are also set to perform.

Click to play video: 'Murray Sinclair, Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair, dies at 73'
Murray Sinclair, Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair, dies at 73
© 2024 The Canadian Press

