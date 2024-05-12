Menu

Canada

The Honourable Murray Sinclair among those to receive the Order of Manitoba

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 12:32 pm
1 min read
Twelve Manitobans will receive the province's highest award, including The Honourable Murray Sinclair. View image in full screen
Twelve Manitobans will receive the province's highest award, including The Honourable Murray Sinclair. Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Lieutenant-Governor of Manitoba has released her list of people set to receive the Order of Manitoba this year.

Twelve Manitobans will honoured with the province’s highest award,  including The Honourable Murray Sinclair and Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin.

Sinclair is a former member of the Canadian Senate and a First Nations lawyer who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada from 2009 to 2015.

He was also the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba, serving from 1988 to 2016 and served in the Senate of Canada from 2016 to 2021.

Dr. Roussin, also a familiar face to Manitobans, was the province’s top public health authority and spokesperson during daily COVID-19 pandemic news conferences.

In addition to being a physician, Roussin is a law school graduate and a specialist in public health and preventive medicine.

The list also includes Elder Mae Louise Campbell, who is known for her 45 years of work with Indigenous women and two-spirit peoples, and Myrna Driedger, a former member of the Manitoba legislative assembly, advocate for missing and exploited children, and founder of the Nellie McClung Foundation.

Also on the list is Dr. Marcia Anderson, a nationally renowned physician, business executive David Johnston, Ronald Paley of the bands Buddy Rich and Woody Herman, philanthropist Robert Williams, firefighter Chad Swayze, supporters of Winnipeg’s art and culture Michel D. Lagacé and James Cohen, and United Way president Connie Walker.

The formal investiture ceremony is scheduled for July 11, at the Legislative Building.

