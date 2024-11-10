Hundreds of Calgarians race to support cancer research

Send this page to someone via email

Three hundred Calgarians strapped on their runners to support the Alberta Cancer Foundation on Saturday, running 10 km throughout Inglewood.

Hosted by the Patrol Foundation, this was the first year they hosted the Fun Run, but not the first time they’ve supported charity. Last November the group of eight Calgarians ran over 3,000 km for cancer research, $10 for every kilometre raising well over $30,000.

This year, while the distance is a little shorter, the goal is much bigger, according to Nyle MacLeod.

“For the entire month of November, we’re looking to raise $100,000,” said MacLeod. “So far to date for this event? We’ve raised a little over $37,000.”

Robert Chavet won Saturday’s race, with an impressive time of just over 34 minutes. He has family who have been impacted by cancer, which is why why he chooses to raise awareness when he can.

“This is actually the first specific race or run that I’ve done,” Chavet explained. “But I always try and grow the mustache, always try to find fundraisers to support it [cancer research].”

Later this month the Patrol Foundation is hosting a cancer research gala, with the hopes of reaching their goal.