‘What they’ve given me is priceless’: Calgarians stuff a truck in support of local veterans

A local group of veteran supporters braved Saturday’s chillier temperatures during an annual event in support of raising food and funds for local and national veterans charities outside Sobeys in the city’s Northwest.

For nearly 14 years, the Ypres 3rd CAV (Canadian Army Veterans) Motorcycle Unit has held a Stuff-A-Truck event leading up to Remembrance Day in order to bring in donations for the Veterans Association Food Bank and cash for the Canadian Legacy Project.

John Sereda with the unit says with the rising prices of food these days and the supports they currently have, many local veterans “can’t afford a lot of the essentials right now.”

He also called the Canadian Legacy Project a good resource for those Canadian veterans transitioning from military to civilian life.

“A lot of veterans struggle with that and that leads them to some of the needs that they have such as the food bank and the services that legacy foundation provides. By getting the cash for the legacy foundation and the food for the veterans food bank, it allows them to fill some of those needs.”

A woman who wanted to go by just Leslie drove to the event with her Ford Edge trunk filled with about $200 worth of supplies, calling it the least she could do.

“Because of the gift that those men and women that gave their lives, what they’ve given me is priceless so this is nothing compared what they did for us and they deserve to be treated better,” she said.

Since the event began, the Ypres 3rd CAV Stuff a Truck is said to have raised tons worth in food and thousands of dollars for veterans.