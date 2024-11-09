Bombers route Riders to advance to 111th Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

It would take until near five minutes to go in the first quarter to get our first score of the ballgame.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros would find Kenny Lawler on a deep crosser for a 31-yard major to give the Bombers an early 7-0 lead.

On their very next possession, the two would hook up a couple more times.

First, a deep 65-yard bomb down the right sideline and on the very next play, Collaros would find a wide open Lawler for a 24-yard touchdown and a 14-0 Bombers lead.

The Riders would come within inches of a touchdown on their next drive, a deep post pattern to KeeSean Johnson would fall just off of his fingertips and Saskatchewan would settle for a 40-yard Brett Lauther field goal to cut the deficit to 11.

Saskatchewan would get a big play on a Caleb Sanders blocked punt, but the Winnipeg defense would stiffen and hold the Riders to a 33-yard Lauther field goal.

But the Winnipeg offense would continue to roll, first a quarterback sneak by Terry Wilson for 48 yards to set the Bombers up inside the ten.

Then the drive would be finished off by a six-yard Collaros to Nic Demski connection.

It was 21-6 for Winnipeg at the midway point of the second quarter as the home team was having their way early on.

Saskatchewan would get three back before the half, courtesy of a 44-yard Lauther field goal.

Winnipeg would answer right back with a field goal of their own, a 30-yarder from Sergio Castillo gave the Bombers a 24-9 lead at the half.

Saskatchewan would cut it to a one score game early in the third quarter, as AJ Ouellette would jump up and over the pile for a one-yard touchdown.

But it was all Winnipeg from that point on.

Kenny Lawler would make it a trifecta of touchdowns on the night when Collaros found him wide open down the left sideline in the third quarter for a 57-yard score.

And then Brady Oliveira would punch one in from three yards out in the fourth quarter to put the icing on the cake.

Sam Emilus would score one late touchdown for Saskatchewan in the final minute of the game to make the final score 38 to 22 for the Bombers.

Winnipeg now advances to its fifth straight Grey Cup where they will face the Toronto Argonauts.