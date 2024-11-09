Another person charged in violent protests at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they have arrested and charged another person following tense and sometimes violent protests at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area earlier this week.

Violence erupted Sunday at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton after a visit by Indian officials was met by protesters seeking a separate Sikh nation called Khalistan.

The protest spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga, Ont., and continued on Monday, with hundreds of demonstrators from opposing sides gathering outside the Brampton temple before being dispersed by police.

In a news release Saturday, Peel Regional Police say they charged a 35-year-old man Friday with assault with a weapon, and he is set to appear in court at a later date.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Four other people were arrested earlier in the week, including a 57-year-old Toronto man who was charged with public incitement of hatred.

Story continues below advertisement

A Peel police officer was also suspended.

Police say several offences occurred during the demonstrations and many were captured on video, including one where someone is seen using a loudspeaker to incite violence by calling for people to storm Sikh temples.

Videos posted to social media showed what appeared to be fist fights and people hitting each other with poles on the temple grounds.