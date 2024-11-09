Menu

Headline link
Sports

Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser sidelined with upper-body injury following hit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
Vancouver Canucks sniper Brock Boeser will miss Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers due to an upper-body injury.

The 27-year-old right-winger was hurt Thursday when he was hit in the head by L.A. Kings forward Tanner Jeannot in the neutral zone.

Jeannot was suspended three games for the hit.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says Boeser’s timeline for a return is “indefinite.”

The six-foot-one, 208-pound forward from Burnsville, Minn., has 11 points in 12 games for the Canucks (7-2-3) this season and leads the team in goals with six.

Boeser put up career highs in goals (40) and points (73) last season.

Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko on mysterious muscle injury
© 2024 The Canadian Press

