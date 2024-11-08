Footage of classic New Brunswick road trips take people down memory lane

Send this page to someone via email

If you live in New Brunswick, chances are you spend a lot of time on the road travelling between towns, cities and communities.

Now you can see what some routes looked like between 1969 and 1975, thanks to the work of provincial archivist Rob Gemell.

The footage was part of the provincial government’s road upkeeping efforts.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They used this as an inexpensive way to survey the roads so instead of sending people out to the field to visually inspect them in person, they could save a three-hour drive,” he explained.

“To look at the roads, they could just look at the film and get a better idea of the road conditions.”

Gemell says he wasn’t expecting much interest when he first started uploading the footage on YouTube. But New Brunswickers started posting screenshots on various local Facebook groups — and then they went viral.

Story continues below advertisement

He still has hundreds of more videos to go through and plans to upload more down the road.

For more on this story, watch our video above.