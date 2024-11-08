Menu

Canada

Footage of classic New Brunswick road trips take people down memory lane

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted November 8, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Footage of classic New Brunswick road trips taking people down memory lane'
Footage of classic New Brunswick road trips taking people down memory lane
WATCH: A provincial archivist is tapping into the power of nostalgia by sharing footage of classic New Brunswick road trips. Suzanne Lapointe takes us on a trip down memory lane.
If you live in New Brunswick, chances are you spend a lot of time on the road travelling between towns, cities and communities.

Now you can see what some routes looked like between 1969 and 1975, thanks to the work of provincial archivist Rob Gemell.

The footage was part of the provincial government’s road upkeeping efforts.

“They used this as an inexpensive way to survey the roads so instead of sending people out to the field to visually inspect them in person, they could save a three-hour drive,” he explained.

“To look at the roads, they could just look at the film and get a better idea of the road conditions.”

Trending Now

Gemell says he wasn’t expecting much interest when he first started uploading the footage on YouTube. But New Brunswickers started posting screenshots on various local Facebook groups — and then they went viral.

He still has hundreds of more videos to go through and plans to upload more down the road.

For more on this story, watch our video above. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

