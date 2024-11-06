Menu

Entertainment

2025 Calgary Stampede poster ‘Grit to Greatness’ unveiled

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 7:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2025 Calgary Stampede poster unveiled'
2025 Calgary Stampede poster unveiled
WATCH: The 2025 Calgary Stampede post has been unveiled, featuring barrel racer Kellie Jorgensen and horse Salty. The poster was created by 22-year-old Elora Kiddle.
The winner of the 2025 Calgary Stampede’s youth poster competition has been announced.

Twenty-two-year-old Elora Kiddle, who is a born and raised Calgarian, took part in the poster’s official unveiling Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, 2024.

Kiddle’s poster features barrel racer Kellie Jorgensen and her horse Salty, competing in the 2021 Calgary Stampede Rodeo.

In announcing this year’s winner, Stampede organizers said the poster was chosen because it “captures the electrifying blend of speed, precision and grit needed for barrel racing.”

“I decided this year to experiment with something new and went with splatters because the theme of my painting is ‘Grit to Greatness,'” explained Kiddle.

“I actually had my first job at the Stampede, and I got to watch the rodeo from the grandstand,” added Kiddle.  “So I got to see people performing and it was super inspiring to me especially barrel racing because its a woman led event and it was like that sense of determination.”

The winner of the 2025 Youth Stampede Poster competition, 22-year-old Elora Kiddle poses with her winning entry titled "From Grit to Greatness." View image in full screen
The winner of the 2025 Youth Stampede Poster competition, 22-year-old Elora Kiddle poses with her winning entry titled “Grit to Greatness.” Tom Reynolds/Global News

The Stampede’s youth poster competition has been taking place since 2018.

In addition to having her poster selected as the winning entry, Kiddle has also been chosen as the recipient of the $10,000 Dustin Peers memorial scholarship.

Applications for the 2026 youth poster competition are now open and youth aged 15 to 24 are eligible.

More information is available on the Calgary Stampede website.

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

