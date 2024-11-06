Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mother says Ontario needs vulnerable alerts after 18-year-old with autism goes missing

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Havelock teen missing for 17 days found safe in burnt-out building'
Havelock teen missing for 17 days found safe in burnt-out building
Havelock teen missing for 17 days found safe in burnt-out building
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The mother of an 18-year-old with autism who was recently found safe after going missing in the woods in eastern Ontario is calling on the government to create a new type of alert for vulnerable people.

Jenny Tozer says her son Logan left their home in Havelock, Ont., in the middle of the night, travelled 35 kilometres north through wooded areas and got lost trying to get back home.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was eventually found after 17 days in an abandoned building in Havelock with, as his mom says, three tick bites and an adventure story to tell.

But she believes he could have been found much sooner if an alert similar to Amber Alerts had been sent to area residents’ cellphones.

Trending Now

A provincial private member’s bill from New Democrat Monique Taylor would implement a system of alerts for vulnerable people like children with autism or seniors with dementia, but it is stalled at the committee stage in the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

She introduced the bill in March 2023 and one day of public hearings was held a year later, but the next stage — in which the legislative committee looks at the bill clause by clause and considers amendments — has not yet happened.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices