Money

Trump win sends bitcoin price to record highs in crypto boom

By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press
Posted November 6, 2024 8:10 am
2 min read
Donald Trump will be the winner of the U.S. presidential election, according to the Associated Press, meaning he will return for a second non-consecutive term in the White House as 47th president.
The price of bitcoin hit a new high Wednesday as investors bet that former President Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election will be a boon for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin jumped nearly 8% in early trading, climbing above $75,000 and smashing its previous record set in March. Other cryptocurrencies also soared, including ether, the world’s second most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin, which rallied 8%.

Trump was previously a crypto skeptic but changed his mind and took a favorable view of cryptocurrencies ahead of the election.

He pledged to make America “the crypto capital of the planet” and create a “strategic reserve” of bitcoin. His campaign accepted donations in cryptocurrency and he courted crypto fans at a bitcoin conference in July. He also launched World Liberty Financial, a new venture with family members to trade cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is up 77% this year.

“Bitcoin is the one asset that was always going to soar if Trump returned to the White House,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, a British online investment platform. After touching its new high, the market is now speculating about “when, not if, it will smash through $100,000,” he said.

“Trump has already declared his love of the digital currency and crypto traders now have a new narrative by which to get even more excited about where the price could go,” Mould said.

Crypto industry players welcomed Trump’s victory, in hopes that he would be able to push through legislative and regulatory changes that they’ve long lobbied for.

Trump had already promised that, if elected, he would remove the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, who has been leading the U.S. government’s crackdown on the crypto industry.

“Tonight the crypto voter has spoken decisively — across party lines and in key races across the country,” said Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges. “Americans disproportionately care about crypto and want clear rules of the road for digital assets. We look forward to working with the new Congress to deliver it,” Armstrong posted on X.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

