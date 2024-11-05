Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta in talks to attract transgender health specialists to the province

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta tables bills affecting transgender youth, student pronouns, sex education'
Alberta tables bills affecting transgender youth, student pronouns, sex education
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said on Tuesday her department is actively trying to recruit physicians who specialize in health care.

Earlier this year, Premier Danielle Smith said her government would begin efforts to attract those specialists so Albertans wouldn’t have to travel out of province for care.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

LaGrange said they are in talks with two specialists.

Last week, Smith’s government introduced a bill that prohibits doctors from treating those under 16 seeking gender-affirming surgery.

Over the weekend, Smith’s United Conservative Party members voted to urge the government to go further and classify “sex alteration practices” as elective cosmetic procedures so the cost is not placed on the taxpayer.

Trending Now

LaGrange says her ministry has not heard any concerns about the procedures and says the province has made a commitment to continue providing gender-affirming care to adults.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices