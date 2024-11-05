Menu

Canada

‘Concerned for her safety’: Police search for missing woman last seen in south Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 11:25 am
1 min read
Sarah, 33. Missing woman in Toronto. View image in full screen
Sarah, 33. Missing woman in Toronto. Provided / Toronto police
Toronto police say they are searching for a vulnerable missing 33-year-old woman, last seen in the south Etobicoke area.

Police said Sarah was last seen Monday in the Park Lawn and Berry roads area.

She is described as five feet tall with a heavy build and long straight black hair. She was wearing a blue winter coat, a long-sleeved blue jogging top, black winter boots, and gold bracelets and chains.

Duty Insp. Steven Campoli said police are concerned for her safety.

“Sarah has a medical condition that presents as life-threatening and her family and the Toronto Police Service is concerned for her safety at this time,” Campoli said.

Campoli said officers are on the ground searching for her in addition to a drone. He also asked people to check their backyards for her as she has been missing for more than 24 hours. He added she likes to frequent thrift stores in the area.

A command post has been set up on Old Mill Road.

Campoli said anyone who spots her is asked to approach her and confirm her name and call police.

