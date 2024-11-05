Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare to take on Winnipeg Blue Bombers in CFL West final

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 9:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Riders gearing up for Bombers'
Riders gearing up for Bombers
On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL West Division final.
Everybody loves a good sports rivalry, especially when there’s no love lost between the two teams.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers definitely fit that bill.

On Saturday, the two teams face off in the CFL West Division final.

As Moosa Imran explains in the video above, the stakes are high as the two camps get set to battle for the chance to play in the 111th Grey Cup.

