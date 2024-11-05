Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare to take on Winnipeg Blue Bombers in CFL West final

Everybody loves a good sports rivalry, especially when there’s no love lost between the two teams.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers definitely fit that bill.
On Saturday, the two teams face off in the CFL West Division final.
As Moosa Imran explains in the video above, the stakes are high as the two camps get set to battle for the chance to play in the 111th Grey Cup.
