October ‘very dry’ in southern Alberta, but ‘more normal winter’ on the way: Environment Canada

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 4, 2024 6:30 pm
1 min read
La Niña causes the jet stream to move northward and to weaken over the eastern Pacific. During La Niña winters, the north and Canada tend to be wetter and colder than normal. View image in full screen
La Niña causes the jet stream to move northward and to weaken over the eastern Pacific. During La Niña winters, the north and Canada tend to be wetter and colder than normal. Global News
After near-record-breaking warm and dry weather in October, Albertans are being told to prepare for the arrival of winter.

That’s the message from Environment Canada after news just 2.4 mm of precipitation fell at Calgary International Airport last month, making it one of the driest Octobers on record, according to the federal agency.

It was also warmer than normal with an average temperature of 6.9 C — that’s 1.7 C above normal.

“It was the 13th driest and we recorded just 16 per cent of the normal precipitation in 141 years so it was a very warm and dry month,” says meteorologist Brian Proctor.

However, despite the dry conditions around Calgary, some areas in the Rocky Mountains received significant precipitation, including Banff which recorded 163 mm of precipitation in October (2024), compared to the 29 mm during an average October.

“There was significant precipitation in the Rockies themselves,” said Proctor.  “Once you got off the foothills, we didn’t see much of anything at all, we didn’t get much east of the Rockies.”

The recent snow in the mountains is good news for ski hills, with Lake Louise planning to open on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The forecast for Calgary is showers or periods of light snow early in the week, but by end of the week the temperatures are expected to jump again into the mid-teens.

However, Proctor expects more normal winter-like weather for the rest of November, and he credits the return of La Nina, the climate anomaly caused by colder-than-normal temperatures in the north Pacific Ocean, that brings more precipitation to B.C. and colder-than-normal temperatures to the Prairies.

“Its going to be more acute, and that typically will mean more winter-like conditions for southern Alberta,” adds Proctor.

“By the time we get to Remembrance Day we are going to be settling into winter.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

