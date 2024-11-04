October ‘very dry’ in southern Alberta, but ‘more normal winter’ on the way: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

After near-record-breaking warm and dry weather in October, Albertans are being told to prepare for the arrival of winter.

That’s the message from Environment Canada after news just 2.4 mm of precipitation fell at Calgary International Airport last month, making it one of the driest Octobers on record, according to the federal agency.

It was also warmer than normal with an average temperature of 6.9 C — that’s 1.7 C above normal.

“It was the 13th driest and we recorded just 16 per cent of the normal precipitation in 141 years so it was a very warm and dry month,” says meteorologist Brian Proctor.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, despite the dry conditions around Calgary, some areas in the Rocky Mountains received significant precipitation, including Banff which recorded 163 mm of precipitation in October (2024), compared to the 29 mm during an average October.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was significant precipitation in the Rockies themselves,” said Proctor. “Once you got off the foothills, we didn’t see much of anything at all, we didn’t get much east of the Rockies.”

The recent snow in the mountains is good news for ski hills, with Lake Louise planning to open on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The forecast for Calgary is showers or periods of light snow early in the week, but by end of the week the temperatures are expected to jump again into the mid-teens.

However, Proctor expects more normal winter-like weather for the rest of November, and he credits the return of La Nina, the climate anomaly caused by colder-than-normal temperatures in the north Pacific Ocean, that brings more precipitation to B.C. and colder-than-normal temperatures to the Prairies.

“Its going to be more acute, and that typically will mean more winter-like conditions for southern Alberta,” adds Proctor.

“By the time we get to Remembrance Day we are going to be settling into winter.”