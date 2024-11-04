U.S. election has faced ‘unprecedented’ disinformation, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. cybersecurity agency director Jen Easterly said on Monday that her department has not seen evidence of any activity that could directly impact the outcome of the election, despite a surge in disinformation.

She added that the 2024 election has faced an “unprecedented amount of disinformation” from foreign adversaries.

U.S. agencies have warned that Russia and others intend to fan divisive narratives ahead of the election, an accusation Russia has denied.

2:20 U.S. election 2024: What’s behind the widening gender gap between Harris, Trump supporters

Last week officials in the state of Georgia described a fake video circulating online of Haitian immigrant with multiple Georgia IDs claiming to have voted multiple times as “targeted disinformation.” In a statement, senior U.S. intelligence officials linked the video back to Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

A senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official said there was a high likelihood that foreign disinformation efforts will continue in weeks and months after election up until January 6.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Easterly said the “election infrastructure has never been more secure and that the election community has never been better prepared to deliver safe, secure, free and fair elections.”

—Reporting by Christopher Bing