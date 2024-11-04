Menu

U.S. News

U.S. election has faced ‘unprecedented’ disinformation, officials say

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 4, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
U.S. election officials prepare for potential security threats
U.S. cybersecurity agency director Jen Easterly said on Monday that her department has not seen evidence of any activity that could directly impact the outcome of the election, despite a surge in disinformation.

She added that the 2024 election has faced an “unprecedented amount of disinformation” from foreign adversaries.

U.S. agencies have warned that Russia and others intend to fan divisive narratives ahead of the election, an accusation Russia has denied.

Click to play video: 'U.S. election 2024: What’s behind the widening gender gap between Harris, Trump supporters'
U.S. election 2024: What’s behind the widening gender gap between Harris, Trump supporters

Last week officials in the state of Georgia described a fake video circulating online of Haitian immigrant with multiple Georgia IDs claiming to have voted multiple times as “targeted disinformation.” In a statement, senior U.S. intelligence officials linked the video back to Russia.

A senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official said there was a high likelihood that foreign disinformation efforts will continue in weeks and months after election up until January 6.

Easterly said the “election infrastructure has never been more secure and that the election community has never been better prepared to deliver safe, secure, free and fair elections.”

Reporting by Christopher Bing

© 2024 Reuters

