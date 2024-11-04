An ‘OCTOBER7’ plate triggers overhaul of Ontario’s custom licence process

Send this page to someone via email

The release and subsequent cancellation of a controversial custom Ontario licence plate referencing Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel triggered a complete review and overhaul of the province’s personalized licence plate system, Global News has learned.

At the end of January 2024, ServiceOntario approved the release of a licence plate with the words “October7” on it, apparently referencing the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel in which 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and roughly 250 taken hostage.

Within weeks, the licence plate had been revoked and an internal review was triggered. The province, however, has been unable to get hold of the physical plate and images have occasionally circulated on social media over the course of the year.

“The ministry suspended the licence plate and issued a return order,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, which is responsible for ServiceOntario, told Global News.

“We urge the public to report any concerning licence plates so we can investigate promptly and thoroughly.”

Every time someone applies for a custom licence plate in Ontario, the application is considered by bureaucrats to ensure it isn’t offensive and doesn’t violate certain rules.

Among the plates blocked last year were sexual references like 10NMINMAN, 23SWNGR and BIGSEXEE; references to law enforcement, including LOLCOPS; and references to politics or signatories such as LOLGRETA or THECROWN. Licence plates with religious references or words linked to drugs and alcohol are also not permitted, nor are requests that include violence or criminal activity.

Despite the strict rules about plates, the Oct. 7 plate was briefly released.

Internally, the government launched an investigation into how the plate had made its way through the vetting process. A review of how to prevent it from happening again was also triggered.

A government source told Global News the resulting review concluded that more people needed to be assigned to review each personalized plate application to ensure a similar mistake was not repeated going forward.

They wouldn’t say how many people were previously in place to review each application, and how many more were now doing the work, but confirmed the internal review had found the process needed to be beefed up with more eyes.

Asked about the plate on Friday, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said it was unacceptable the licence plate had not been returned and urged anyone who saw it to get in touch immediately.

“We are looking at ways in which we can figure out how to confiscate that license plate,” he said.

“Obviously it does not reflect Canadian values, our values as a government. People deserve to feel safe and not have that taunted on the back of a licence plate… if anyone ever sees that licence plate on a car, call us right away.”

Driving with a cancelled plate is illegal.