Canada

Abbotsford homeless encampment forces changes to Remembrance Day ceremony

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 4, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Supreme Court rules on homeless encampment at Abbotsford City Hall'
BC Supreme Court rules on homeless encampment at Abbotsford City Hall
WATCH: Both sides in the dispute over a homeless encampment at Abbotsford City Hall are claiming victory after a ruling by BC Supreme Court. Paul Johnson reports – Oct 18, 2024
A homeless encampment on the grounds of Abbotsford City Hall is forcing changes to the city’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

The local legion says to ensure parade areas can be policed and deemed safe, they will be restricting the cenotaph and surrounding areas to those marching in the parade, veterans and dignitaries.

In September, the City of Abbotsford issued a trespass notice against those living in the encampment.

The Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society challenged the notice in court and the B.C. Supreme Court sided with the city’s plan to clear the encampment, however, the court ruled the city must follow a phased approach for the removal.

This means the removal will not be completed by Remembrance Day, causing the legion to adjust its plans.

The encampment sprang up in early summer, leading to a months-long standoff with the city.

Click to play video: 'Encampment outside Abbotsford City Hall growing'
Encampment outside Abbotsford City Hall growing
