Canada

N.S. senior home residents make 10,000 poppies in spirit of remembrance

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted November 4, 2024 6:17 am
Oakwood Terrace residents make more than 10,000 poppies in the spirit of remembrance
Oakwood Terrace's seniors have hand-made thousands of poppies - but volunteers say, the project is all about community.
Residents of the Oakwood Terrace nursing home in Dartmouth have been hard at work, hand-knitting, crocheting and sewing thousands of poppies for Remembrance Day.

This year, 3,000 new flowers brings the count to more than 10,000 ahead of the annual poppy tribute concert.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Remembrance Day, set for Monday, Nov. 11, will see ceremonies take place throughout the province, including in some senior resident homes.

Global News’ Ella Macdonald went by the Sanctuary Arts Centre to see the project in full bloom.

Watch the video at the top for the full story.

