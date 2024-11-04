N.S. senior home residents make 10,000 poppies in spirit of remembrance

See more sharing options

Residents of the Oakwood Terrace nursing home in Dartmouth have been hard at work, hand-knitting, crocheting and sewing thousands of poppies for Remembrance Day.

This year, 3,000 new flowers brings the count to more than 10,000 ahead of the annual poppy tribute concert.

Remembrance Day, set for Monday, Nov. 11, will see ceremonies take place throughout the province, including in some senior resident homes.

Global News’ Ella Macdonald went by the Sanctuary Arts Centre to see the project in full bloom.

