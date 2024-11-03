Easton Cowan gets the overtime winner to extend two streaks in Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan wired a wrist shot past Carter George with 1:01 to go in overtime to give the London Knights a 2-1 victory over the Attack in Owen Sound on Nov. 3.

The goal gave Cowan a point in 46 consecutive regular season games and it also stretched London’s winning streak to six games.

The Knights have won nine of their past 10 games in total.

The teams combined for 29 shots and two hit posts in the first period, but the work of London goalie Aleksei Medvedev and Attack goaltender Carter George kept the game 0-0.

It took until the 15:44 mark of the second period and the 54th shot on goal of the game to find the game’s first goal.

It came six seconds into a London power play as Denver Barkey won a faceoff back to Sam Dickinson at the left point and while his wrist shot was stopped the puck dropped off the body of George onto the blue ice of the Owen Sound crease and Knights forward Jacob Julien was there to bat it across the goal line.

The goal was Julien’s third of the season and second in his last three games.

The score stayed that way until late in the third period.

The Attack went to the power play and cashed in on a one-timer by Braedyn Rogers to tie the game 1-1 with 1:10 remaining.

In overtime, Cowan made a move inside the blue line and ripped a low shot behind George to extend his streak and his team’s streak heading for Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Nov. 6

Medvedev ended the game with 38 saves.

George made 42 for Owen Sound.

London was 1-for-5 on the power play.

The Attack were 1-for-4.

Michael Simpson earns first professional victory in first start

There had been flights back and forth from Ontario to Florida during the first month of Michael Simpson’s professional career as the Londoner took turns on rosters of the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL but Simpson didn’t get the opportunity to start a game until Saturday, Nov. 2.

Simpson made 29 saves including 12 in the third period in a 5-1 victory over another former Knight in Brody Crane and the Jacksonville Icemen.

Simpson led London to an OHL Championship in his final year in the Ontario Hockey League after beginning his OHL career with the Peterborough Petes where he also led them to a title in 2023.

The Knights head for Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Nov. 6 for a midweek game against the Soo Greyhounds.

London knocked off the ‘Hounds 4-3 on Nov. 1 at Canada Life Place.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.