UCP members back Alberta premier in leadership review

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta premier Danielle Smith will stay at the helm of the United Conservative Party after an overwhelming result in her first leadership review in the role.

UCP members voted 91.5 per cent in favour of Smith’s leadership at the party’s annual general meeting in Red Deer this weekend.

This year’s gathering of UCP faithful is believed to be one of the largest political conventions in Canadian history with 6,085 registered attendees.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Previously, Smith had said a favourable result would be more than the around 53 per cent she received during the 2022 UCP leadership race to replace outgoing leader Jason Kenney.

In her closing address following the leadership review result, Smith thanked party members and joked the vote was done “without tabulators,” which her government has banned in the upcoming municipal elections in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith also preached party unity, with the next provincial election three years away.

“Together we will soundly defeat Naheed Nenshi and the NDP in 2027,” Smith said in her speech.

— more to come.