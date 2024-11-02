Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

UCP members back Alberta premier in leadership review

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted November 2, 2024 9:15 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith receives overwhelming support from party members at the 2024 UCP AGM in Red Deer. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received overwhelming support from party members at the 2024 UCP AGM in Red Deer. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta premier Danielle Smith will stay at the helm of the United Conservative Party after an overwhelming result in her first leadership review in the role.

UCP members voted 91.5 per cent in favour of Smith’s leadership at the party’s annual general meeting in Red Deer this weekend.

This year’s gathering of UCP faithful is believed to be one of the largest political conventions in Canadian history with 6,085 registered attendees.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Previously, Smith had said a favourable result would be more than the around 53 per cent she received during the 2022 UCP leadership race to replace outgoing leader Jason Kenney.

In her closing address following the leadership review result, Smith thanked party members and joked the vote was done “without tabulators,” which her government has banned in the upcoming municipal elections in 2025.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Smith also preached party unity, with the next provincial election three years away.

“Together we will soundly defeat Naheed Nenshi and the NDP in 2027,” Smith said in her speech.

— more to come. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices