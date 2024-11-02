Young Saskatchewan girl’s life memorialized with tattoo fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

When Kyla Thomson made the drive from Swift Current to Saskatoon Saturday, her daughter Bella made sure to wish her a good morning from above, she said.

“The was a bright, bright pink and purple sky this morning,” Thomson said. “It was just awe-inspiring that the brightness, I was like, ‘OK, Bella’s painting the skies again this morning and she’s here with me.'”

Ten-year-old Bella, known on social media as Bella Brave, died in July after spending most of her life in and out of hospitals due to several rare health conditions. That did not stop her energy and infectious ability to spread joy to all those she met, becoming a viral sensation online. Now her own words and artwork are being memorialized forever thanks to The Shop, a Saskatoon tattoo shop.

“We just wanted to honour her and make sure that our community knew that we cared about her and that we wanted to keep her name alive,” co-owner Sheena Baldo said.

Story continues below advertisement

She learned of Bella’s story just last year and instantly fell in love with her.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“She had such a beautiful little character, she was such a big energy in the world, we want to make sure her energy is still alive.”

The Shop was abuzz with people coming out to support Bella’s family. Her words of bravery and hand-drawn pictures of butterflies and foxes were just some of the tattoos that could be picked, something Thomson said Bella would have been so excited to see.

“She loved art; she’s a designer,” Thomson said. “To see her designs out in public, she would be so excited. I know for sure she would be like, ‘Oh, is it pink? Is it a heart? Is it a crown? Is it a princess? Is it brave?’”

Jennifer Draper chose to get a bowed, pink locket inked on her arm.

“Bella was a really important part of my life the last few years, so I definitely wanted to be a part of this,” said Draper.

A portion of the proceeds are going to the Ronald McDonald House, a charity handpicked by Thomson and her family.

“For 10 years through Bella’s medical stays far from home, we’re a family that’s had to live in the Ronald McDonald House and we understand what those families are going through.”

Story continues below advertisement

“She would’ve told you over and over again that it is fun, it’s comfort, it is her home away from home.”

With Bella’s legacy quite literally on permanent display, Thomson hopes to continue the advocacy Bella started in her life.

“Her and I have found healing in helping others, and to continue that on is a life purpose that I want to continue on in her honour and make her proud.”