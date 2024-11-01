Lethbridge residents prepare for winter driving as lower temperatures loom

Send this page to someone via email

As the promise of winter nears, Lethbridge drivers are getting ready to traverse the challenging roads that come with it.

The sun can be deceiving and the early morning frost on windshields is a sign the roads are about to become icy. The City of Lethbridge is reminding residents to be ready before the snow falls.

“Please plan for the winter, plan ahead for your trips, winterize your vehicle,” said Juliane Ruck, transportation operations manager with the City of Lethbridge.

Summer tires are no match for winter and without that desperately needed traction, those who wind up in the ditch are left wishing they had winter wheels.

“It’s important because it’s the difference of staying on the road or not staying in the road or getting into an accident or something,” said Lee Green, tire sales employee with Kirks Trail Tire.

Story continues below advertisement

“Weather conditions change here on a dime. It can be cold one day and frosty and icy the next, then warm the next. (Winter tires are) very important, makes a big difference.”

Green says Lethbridge drivers have been ensuring they are ready before the black ice surprises them.

“We’ve had a pretty steady go of winter tires already, we’ve got people coming in, booking appointments and it’s been pretty full most days,” said Green.

However, he says more will come after mother nature makes the first move.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I think as soon as we get a definite snowstorm there, it usually brings people out of the woodwork who want to get their tires changed or new tires bought.”

For some drivers, like Rachel Klassen, winter tires are a crucial part of staying safe.

“I do a lot of travelling on the highways, there’s a lot of ice,” said Klassen.

“I’ve had a few opportunities to drive on black ice and feel what that feels like and, for me, winter tires give a little more stability. I know that they’re rated to colder temperatures, which we get a lot of around here, so for me it’s really important, that extra safety piece and it keeps my other tires fresh for longer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Others are comfortable with all-season’s when in the city, though recommend winter tires if travelling beyond town borders.

Related News Tips to get vehicle ready for winter driving in Edmonton

“If it has snowed or the roads are bad, I just avoid them. I’m mostly just driving in town, so I have all-season’s, but I do think it’s important if you’re driving more on highways and stuff,” said Kaylee Chichak.

For Gere Woldu, supervisor for novice operations, south, with the AMA, winter tires are only the beginning when it comes to preparing for safe driving in the snow.

“Make sure the car is mechanically safe and sound to be on the road first thing,” Woldu said.

“After that, it is about the driver, just planning ahead is important in terms of, if you’re going to be driving in the winter, you should expect the roads to be slippery and icy, so you need to plan to drive safely by keeping your distance or slowing down, having enough time to react.”

The city also recommends having more than winter tires at your disposal.

“Winter tires are a good start and also to have an emergency kit in your car as well. We all know once the real hard temperatures hit, it’s often harder to get roadside assistance help because everybody needs it,” said Ruck.

Story continues below advertisement

However, smart winter driving skills are important even for those who don’t get behind the wheel.

“It’s not, unfortunately, (uncommon) that I see people not stopping soon enough and almost hitting pedestrians or not slowing down as they should,” said Alexandra Dodd, who frequents the Lethbridge downtown on foot.

“Just to remember that, it’s not just (the driver) safety, it’s the safety of other people on the road and other pedestrians in the area as well.”