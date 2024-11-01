Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Competition Bureau should probe potential rent price fixing: minister

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 4:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Yield Star’ landlord price-fixing scheme to be investigated, feds say'
‘Yield Star’ landlord price-fixing scheme to be investigated, feds say
RELATED: 'Yield Star' landlord price-fixing scheme to be investigated, feds say
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s industry minister is calling on the Competition Bureau to probe whether Canadian landlords are using AI software in alleged rent-fixing schemes.

Francois-Philippe Champagne’s call comes a day after the CBC reported on the use of a software called YieldStar by some corporate landlords.

In a letter to Competition Bureau Commissioner Matthew Boswell, Champagne urged him to use tools within the Competition Act to look into the “use of algorithmic rising in the rental market.”

“I want to draw your attention to recent revelations of possible price fixing in the rental market by landlords who use technologies like YieldStar,” Champagne wrote. “These technologies set prices that can be higher than naturally competitive prices.”

Champagne’s call is not the first urging the bureau to take action, with the NDP making a similar request in September following an antitrust lawsuit filed in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

In August, the U.S. Justice Department filed a suit against real estate company RealPage Inc., which owns YieldStar, accusing it of an illegal scheme that allows landlords to coordinate to hike rental prices.

Click to play video: 'BIV: Rising cost of Metro Vancouver rent'
BIV: Rising cost of Metro Vancouver rent

The suit alleged the company was violating antitrust laws through its algorithm that landlords use to get recommended rental prices for millions of apartments across the country.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reports by The Canadian Press and CBC cited statements from the company denying the allegations made by American law enforcement.

Trending Now

In his letter, Champagne said the federal government supported the use of new technologies but would take action to protect Canadians from uses that “seek to take advantage of them and disempower them.”

The Competition Bureau, in an email to Global News, confirmed they had received Champagne’s letter “regarding alleged price-fixing and collusion by corporate landlords using YieldStar.”

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson said due to confidentiality, they could not confirm if the Bureau was or will be investigating the matter.

“The Bureau must conduct a thorough and complete examination of the facts regarding any issue before reaching any conclusion as to whether the Competition Act has been contravened,” John Power wrote. “If we find evidence of activities that could raise concerns under the law, we will take action.”

The latest rental report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation found average asking rents rose by 2.1 per cent year-over-year, the lowest rate since October 2021, though they noted smaller markets were seeing upward pressure on rents which could add to affordability concerns in small cities.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices