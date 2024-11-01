Menu

Crime

Alberta Appeal Court upholds sentence for trucker in 2011 Edmonton hotel killing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2024 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Bradley Barton sentenced to 12.5 years for manslaughter death of Cindy Gladue'
Bradley Barton sentenced to 12.5 years for manslaughter death of Cindy Gladue
RELATED VIDEO (From July 2021): An Edmonton judge has sentenced Ontario long-haul trucker Bradley Barton to 12.5 years behind bars. The decision comes 10 years and two trials after Cindy Gladue bled to death Barton's hotel bathtub. Fletcher Kent has more on the sentencing and why this case may still not be over – Jul 27, 2021
WARNING: This article and the videos in this post contain graphic and disturbing content.

Alberta’s top court has dismissed a Crown appeal of the sentence handed to an Ontario truck driver convicted in the 2011 death of a woman found in an Edmonton hotel bathtub.

Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Métis and Cree woman, bled to death in the tub in 2011.

A jury found Bradley Barton not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder, but the Alberta Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial.

He was then convicted of manslaughter and handed a 12 1/2-year sentence.

The Crown argued that sentence was “demonstrably unfit” and recommended 18 to 20 years, saying Gladue’s vulnerability as an Indigenous woman and the sexual nature of the offence should have been given more weight.

Three Appeal Court justices unanimously ruled the sentence was not so inadequate that it would justify interference.

“The panel recognizes that no sentence imposed will adequately address the pain inflicted on Ms. Gladue’s family and community,” the judges wrote in the decision published Friday.

“We recognize, too, that the legal proceedings have endured for more than a decade. With the disposition of this appeal, we hope that some measure of peace and healing can begin.”

In August, the Supreme Court declined to hear Barton’s appeal of his conviction.

Barton’s initial acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country.

There was outrage because Gladue was repeatedly referred to as a “native” and a “prostitute” during the trial. Her vaginal tissue was also presented as evidence.

Court heard Barton, from Mississauga, Ont., hired Gladue for two nights of sex and she suffered a severe wound to her vagina.

Barton testified the sex was consensual and he was shocked when he woke the next morning to find her dead in the tub.

The Crown argued Barton performed a sex act on Gladue while she was passed out, causing the wound. Prosecutors said he dumped her in the tub and left her to bleed to death.

A jury in the second trial in 2021 convicted Barton of manslaughter.

Barton’s bid for a third trial was dismissed in January.

Click to play video: 'Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death'
Cindy Gladue’s loved ones relieved with guilty verdict in her 2011 death
© 2024 The Canadian Press

