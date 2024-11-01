Elections Nova Scotia warns of phishing scam trying to collect personal information

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s elections agency is warning the public about an online phishing scam trying to collect personal information.

Elections Nova Scotia communications director Naomi Shelton says the deceptive email is made to look like an official message from the elections agency.

It asks users to click a link to provide personal information in order to receive an online ballot.

Shelton says there is no online voting this election, adding that Elections Nova Scotia does not reach out to voters without solicitation, nor will the agency ask for personal information using email links.

She says she is only aware of Elections Nova Scotia staffers receiving the email and that no members of the public have so far been emailed the phishing scam.

Shelton says anyone who receives the email should treat it as a scam, adding that Elections Nova Scotia has referred the matter to the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.