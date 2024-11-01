This lottery winner chose $7-million lump sum over $1K each day for life

Send this page to someone via email

Richard Plante was going about his morning at home in Lanaudière, Que., when he picked up a life-changing phone call Tuesday.

The retired brewery worker was asked to check the results from the Oct. 28 draw for the Grande Vie lottery jackpot of $1,000 per day.

“I said, ‘Oh, that’s not true. No. Seriously?'” Plante recounted Thursday about the moment he realized he won.

Plante, who has played the lottery since he was 18 years old, was in complete disbelief. He thought maybe he would take home some money, but he didn’t think it’d be the grand prize.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s impossible.”

In shock, Plante profusely thanked the Loto-Québec employee who called him with the good news. It was then he knew he had to tell his wife, who was already at work.

Plante was worried the out-of-the-blue call about their newfound fortune would give his partner of 40 years a heart attack. At first, he asked her how she was doing and then told her about the winnings.

Guylaine Talbot says she immediately froze. She felt tingly and went numb, but her kind colleagues brought her water and checked on her.

“It’s hard because you say, ‘It’s true. It’s not true. My husband just won,'” Talbot said. “My life changed automatically and I am very happy to be able to give myself a chance to stop and enjoy life with my husband.”

View image in full screen Richard Plante, middle, and wife Guylaine Talbot, right, celebrate their newfound fortunate on Oct. 31, 2024. Global News

The lucky couple will use their winnings to renovate their home and buy a new car that Talbot was eyeing. Plante said there aren’t any other big plans just yet, but he is basking in his good health and fortune for his golden years.

“We have everything we need,” he said.

The devoted husband says he wants to spoil his wife and is encouraging her to retire earlier than May of next year.

“Oh it’s fun to grow old, quietly and without stress,” Talbot said.

Winners of the Grande Vie jackpot get to choose between $1,000 per day for life or a lump sum of $7 million. A spokesperson for Loto-Québec confirmed Plante opted for the lump sum.

— with files from Global’s Nily Louis