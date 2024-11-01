Starbucks is scrapping extra charges for non-dairy milks

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians ordering a soy latte or an oat macchiato at Starbucks will soon pay slightly less for their non-dairy drinks.

The Seattle-based coffee chain announced this week that starting Nov. 7, customers in Canada and the United States will no longer be charged extra for customizing their beverages with plant-based milks such as soy, almond, oat or coconut.

“Substituting non-dairy milk in a handcrafted beverage is the second most requested customization from our customers, behind adding a shot of espresso,” Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday.

“When this change goes into effect on November 7, almost half of our customers in the U.S. who pay to modify their beverage at company-operated stores will see a price reduction of more than 10%.”

The drop in non-dairy charge comes as the company continues to struggle with falling demand for its pricey beverages in the key U.S. and China markets as well as amid a slide in its share price.

Starbucks posted a seven per cent drop in global comparable sales for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Preliminary results for the quarter also showed a three per cent decline in consolidated net revenues.

Starbucks said “the lower-than-expected performance” this year was due to traffic decline, cautious consumer behaviour and competition from China.

Last month, Starbucks got a new chief executive officer: Brian Niccol, who was previously the chairman and CEO of Chipotle.

On Nov. 7, Starbucks will also be launching its holiday season menu.

— with files from Reuters