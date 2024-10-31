Calgary man who owned dogs involved in fatal mauling is back in trouble with the law

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man whose dogs were involved in the fatal mauling of an 87-year-old woman in June of 2022 has been charged with disobeying a court order against owning animals again.

The City of Calgary says two dogs were removed from Denis Bagaric’s home after he was determined to be in breach of a 15-year prohibition on owning pets.

Bagaric was the owner of three dogs who mauled 87-year-old Betty Ann Williams to death outside her home in the community of Capitol Hill in 2022.

Bagaric, who was sentenced in May of 2024 for the attack, was fined a total of $18,000, and the three dogs involved in the mauling were ordered euthanized.

He was also told by the judge he couldn’t own any new pets for 15 years.

View image in full screen 87-year-old Betty Ann Williams was mauled to death by three dogs outside her home in Calgary in June 2022. Provided to Global News

Baragic has been ordered to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2024, on the charge of disobeying the court order.

The city says two dogs have been seized from Bagaric’s home and are in care of Calgary’s animal services centre while their future is being considered.