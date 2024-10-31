Menu

Negotiations in B.C. aim to prevent another port disruption

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2024 3:51 pm
2 min read
Coal is loaded onto the bulk carrier vessel Fosep at the Westshore coal export terminal at Roberts Bank as container ships are seen docked beneath gantry cranes at Deltaport, in Tsawwassen, B.C. View image in full screen
Coal is loaded onto the bulk carrier vessel Fosep at the Westshore coal export terminal at Roberts Bank as container ships are seen docked beneath gantry cranes at Deltaport, in Tsawwassen, B.C., on Monday, September 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Negotiations between British Columbia’s port employers and the union representing foremen are entering a final scheduled day in a bid to avoid a labour disruption.

Both the BC Maritime Employers Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 confirm talks are ongoing with the help of federal mediation services.

Business Matters: Port of Montreal dockworkers hold one-day strike

The current negotiation session began on Oct. 29 and was said to be extendable by two days, if necessary.

The union, which represents about 700 foremen at the ports, has said if talks break down it has a mandate from members to strike that expires on Nov. 2.

No job action has taken place and no notices of strike or lockout have been issued, but Local 514 president Frank Morena has said “the clock is ticking” given the strike mandate’s expiring date.

Negotiations began last year after the last contract expired in March 2023.

The union said in September that members voted 96 per cent in favour of authorizing strike action if necessary.

Impact of B.C. grain terminal workers strike

The dispute has been centred around one employer, DP World, and its manpower requirements as it relates to automation.

The union has said it had “no interest in an industry-wide dispute” because it wanted to negotiate with DP World directly, but the Canada Industrial Relations Board said the union can’t bargain with one employer alone.

The union said that ruling prompted members to take an industry-wide vote on a strike mandate.

Port workers’ union gets strike mandate

The Canada Industrial Relations Board also ruled earlier this month on complaints from both sides alleging negotiating in bad faith, dismissing the union’s claim, while partly agreeing with the employers’ complaint.

Vancouver’s port — the largest in Canada — has seen a number of recent disruptions, including in September when workers set up pickets at six Metro Vancouver grain terminals.

A month before that, port operations were disrupted by work stoppages at both major Canadian railways.

A 13-day port workers strike last year froze billions in trade at the docks.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

