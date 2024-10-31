Menu

1 pedestrian dead, another hurt in separate crashes in Calgary: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2024 10:29 am
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, Alta., April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, Alta., April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after two recent pedestrian collisions in Calgary.

Police say a man in his 50s was riding a mobility scooter in a parking lot on Saturday when he was hit by an SUV.

The man died in hospital on Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, police say a woman in her 20s was walking her dog when she was hit by an SUV at a crosswalk.

They say the woman is in hospital with life-altering injuries while her dog was hurt but able to run home.

Speed, drugs and alcohol aren’t considered factors in either crash.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

