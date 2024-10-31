1 pedestrian dead, another hurt in separate crashes in Calgary: police

A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after two recent pedestrian collisions in Calgary.
Police say a man in his 50s was riding a mobility scooter in a parking lot on Saturday when he was hit by an SUV.
The man died in hospital on Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, police say a woman in her 20s was walking her dog when she was hit by an SUV at a crosswalk.
They say the woman is in hospital with life-altering injuries while her dog was hurt but able to run home.
Speed, drugs and alcohol aren’t considered factors in either crash.
