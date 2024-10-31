Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘Past financial practices’ at Ontario hospital now under fraud probe: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 8:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s doctors call on province to ‘stop the crisis’ in health-care'
Ontario’s doctors call on province to ‘stop the crisis’ in health-care
RELATED: There is an urgent call to action from the Ontario Medical Association. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the group is providing a list of key areas it says need to be addressed, as soon as possible – Oct 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

After multiple reports around poor financial spending, Southwestern Ontario’s largest hospital network is now under investigation for fraud.

The London Police Service posted on X last night that it has initiated a fraud investigation relating to past financial practices at the London Health Sciences Centre.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police would not say more on what prompted the investigation, only that they would only share additional information if appropriate.

In response LHSC posted on X that it’s “in response to concerns raised by London Health Sciences Centre,” that police launched the investigation.

Trending Now

“We are fully cooperating with the police during this investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will not be making any further comments,” the post form LHSC read.

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices