‘Past financial practices’ at Ontario hospital now under fraud probe: police

After multiple reports around poor financial spending, Southwestern Ontario’s largest hospital network is now under investigation for fraud.
The London Police Service posted on X last night that it has initiated a fraud investigation relating to past financial practices at the London Health Sciences Centre.
Police would not say more on what prompted the investigation, only that they would only share additional information if appropriate.
In response LHSC posted on X that it’s “in response to concerns raised by London Health Sciences Centre,” that police launched the investigation.
“We are fully cooperating with the police during this investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will not be making any further comments,” the post form LHSC read.
More to come.
