Former LHSC CEO’s wrongful dismissal lawsuit ‘amicably’ resolved before trial

A hospital network in London, Ont., says it has reached an “amicable resolution” with its former CEO regarding a wrongful dismissal civil lawsuit.

“London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and Dr. Paul Woods are pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable resolution with respect to all issues arising out of his employment as President and CEO of LHSC,” read a statement issued by LHSC on Thursday.

Woods launched the suit in January 2021, days after he was fired from the organization, when LHSC’s board of directors confirmed he had travelled to the U.S. five times during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, between March and late December 2020.

At the time, the Canada-U.S. land border was closed to non-essential travel and the federal government advised Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside the country.

Woods sought $1.4 million for “the bad faith termination” in the amount equal to what he would have received between in compensation, benefits and pension between January 2021 and January 2023.

He also sought $1 million for loss of reputation, $1 million in punitive damages, $100,000 for breach of the province’s human rights code and coverage of his legal expenses.

His trial date was scheduled for May 29, 2023.

LHSC’s statement from Thursday states that Woods did not conceal his travel across the border during the pandemic.

“He informed the previous Board Chair that he planned to travel to the U.S. periodically to visit his fiancé and family as a way to protect his mental health and wellness during the pandemic,” the statement read. “Furthermore, each time he returned to Canada, he self-isolated for 14 days as required by the public health measures in place at the time.”

The statement concluded by LHSC expressing its appreciation for Woods’ leadership during his tenure as CEO.

—With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick, Sawyer Bogdan and Jacquelyn LeBel