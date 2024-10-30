1 adult, 2 teens arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Winnipeg victim

One man and two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a murder earlier this month, Winnipeg police say.
Officers were called to a Boyd Avenue address on the morning of Oct. 5, where they found a 16-year-old shooting victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Oct. 23, police arrested both teen subjects on Dufferin Avenue on warrants for second-degree murder.
The third suspect, 18-year-old Devin Allen Joseph Evans, was arrested Monday near Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street. He also faces a second-degree murder charge.
All three suspects remain in custody.
