Crime

1 adult, 2 teens arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Winnipeg victim

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 2:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
RELATED: Const. Dani McKinnon breaks down the numbers around gun incidents and the push for Winnipeggers to call anonymous tip lines like Crime Stoppers when they have information. – Nov 14, 2023
One man and two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a murder earlier this month, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to a Boyd Avenue address on the morning of Oct. 5, where they found a 16-year-old shooting victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Oct. 23, police arrested both teen subjects on Dufferin Avenue on warrants for second-degree murder.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Devin Allen Joseph Evans, was arrested Monday near Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street. He also faces a second-degree murder charge.

All three suspects remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Teen killed in Winnipeg shooting, police say'
Teen killed in Winnipeg shooting, police say
