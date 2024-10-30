Menu

Canada

Costco stores in Ontario get liquor licences, can start sales on Halloween

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 4:05 pm
2 min read
When Ontarians head out looking for beer and wine in grocery and big box stores, Costco could now be among their choices: the chain is among those getting new liquor licenses.

In total, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario told Global News in an email that as of Oct. 29, it had issued 412 new grocery store licences.

Publicly-available data from the AGCO shows at least 41 Costco locations were issued liquor licences in July of this year, though customers would not be able to buy them until the Oct. 31 date in which all eligible grocery and big box stores could begin selling.

These will join the approximately 450 grocery stores that were already licensed to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails on Aug. 1.

The data shows the Costco locations with liquor licences range from as far south as Windsor up to Ottawa.

Global News reached out to Costco to inquire if all the stores granted licences will begin selling alcohol on Halloween but did not receive a reply by publication.

Thursday’s move is the latest add-on to liquor expansion in the province, with convenience stores having been available for purchases as of Sept. 5. According to the AGCO, 4,707 convenience stores have received liquor licences and are permitted to sell.

There are restrictions, though, that stores, including Costco, will face when selling alcohol purchased through a business account with the LCBO.

Under the AGCO’s licence obligation guide, grocery stores that purchase liquor packed together for sale must sell it in that packaging. Beer, ready-to-drink beverages and cider must also contain an alcohol content no greater than 7.1 per cent by volume, while wine, other than cider, can have an alcohol content no more than 18 per cent by volume.

When it comes to size, the guide also notes beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink beverages cannot be in a container that has a volume of more than five litres.

At least 20 per cent of containers of beer and cider on display are also required to be produced by small breweries and cideries respectively, while at least 10 per cent of wine must be made by small wineries. For ready-to-serve beverages, at least 20 per cent must have been produced by small breweries, wineries or distilleries.

Costco will also have to abide by specific retail sale hours, with alcohol only able to be sold between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

