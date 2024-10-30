North Edmonton home becoming a haven for Halloween enthusiasts

Send this page to someone via email

The man behind a popular and elaborate annual Christmas display outside his north Edmonton home each year is beginning to also see his residence develop a reputation as a hot spot for people who love Halloween.

“It’s starting to be more popular than Christmas, believe it or not,” Jerry Dolynchuk told Global News as a large crowd visited his elaborate Halloween display, which he has dubbed “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

This is the fourth year Dolynchuk has put together the spooky do-it-yourself exhibit on 144th Avenue just off 97th Street. He said he also got permission from a neighbour to also use part of his lot.

Dolynchuk said he used to think it would be too much to do both a Christmas and a Halloween display each year.

“The reason we thought we could never do Halloween is because it took so long to do Christmas,” he explained. “(But) on Nov. 1 we take all the Halloween out and we put Christmas in. We try to do it in one day.”

Dolynchuk said he began work on the Halloween display on Sept. 1.

“It took six weeks — two people,” he said.

Dolynchuk’s colourful display features the obligatory witches, skeletons, skulls and other Halloween fare as well as plenty of Christmas lights. He said he enjoys putting together the display despite how much work it involves.

“I’d be bored if I didn’t. I like creating things (and) I’ve got the talent for it. Kind of a waste if you don’t use it.”