Connor McDavid expected to miss 2-3 weeks with ankle injury: Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers will be without superstar centre Connor McDavid for two or three weeks after he sustained an ankle injury in a game earlier this week.
The NHL club confirmed the injury timeline on Wednesday morning.
McDavid sustained the injury just 37 seconds into the Oilers’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Oilers recalled forwards Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula from the club’s American Hockey League affiliate.
So far this season, McDavid has scored three goals and collected seven assists in 10 games. Last season saw him accumulate 132 points in 76 games.
After reaching the Stanley Cup final last season, expectations are high for the Oilers in their 2024-25 campaign. The team currently has a 4-5-1 record.
