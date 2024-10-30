SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calendar

Sports

Oilers recall Philp, Caggiula from AHL as team awaits McDavid diagnosis

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 9:53 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman talks about the injury to Connor McDavid.
The Edmonton Oilers have recalled forwards Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula from the club’s American Hockey League affiliate as the team prepares to play the third game of a four-game road trip without captain Connor McDavid.

The NHL club announced the moves on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) saves the shot from Edmonton Oilers' Noah Philp (48) as Josh Morrissey (44) defends during first period NHL pre-season game action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) saves the shot from the Edmonton Oilers’ Noah Philp (48) as Josh Morrissey (44) defends during first-period NHL pre-season game action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Oilers will play the Predators in Nashville on Thursday night. In Edmonton’s 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, McDavid sustained a lower-body injury just 37 seconds into the game.

As his teammates continue their road trip, McDavid has returned to Alberta to be evaluated. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said the injury is “hopefully short-term” but acknowledged his lineup will look different until his captain returns.

The Oilers have not disclosed how much time McDavid is expected to miss. So far in the 2024-25 season, he has scored three goals and collected seven assists in 10 games. Last season saw him accumulate 132 points in 76 games.

It is not clear where or if Philp or Caggiula will play on the Oilers’ forward lines on Thursday.

Winnipeg Jets' David Gustafsson (19) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Drake Caggiula (8) during first period NHL preseason action in Edmonton, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Jets’ David Gustafsson (19) is checked by the Edmonton Oilers’ Drake Caggiula (8) during first-period NHL preseason action in Edmonton, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
In six games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season, Philp, 26, has scored two goals and put up one assist. Caggiula, 30, leads the Condors in scoring this season with five points in five games.

The Oilers have a 2-2-0 record on the road this season and a 4-5-1 record overall while the Predators have a 2-4-0 record at home this season and a 3-5-1 record overall.

The two teams have already faced off against one another. On Oct. 17, the Oilers won 4-2 over the Predators.

