Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Eyes and ears on the transit system’: Winnipeg Crime Stoppers launches bus safety campaign

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 2:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Transit update: keeping Winnipeg buses safe'
Transit update: keeping Winnipeg buses safe
RELATED: Community safety officer Gehdian Wardrope chats with Clay Young about the first few weeks of transit safety teams checking up on Winnipeg bus routes. – Apr 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime Stoppers says it hopes to crack down on violence and crime on Winnipeg buses with a new campaign encouraging riders to report bad behaviour.

A total of 50 bus benches across the city are now promoting the ‘It’s Your BUSiness’ campaign, and Crime Stoppers’ Robert MacKenzie says it’s about everyone doing their part to keep buses safe for riders and operators.

“(We want to) promote the Crime Stoppers program and make people aware that they have the opportunity to report crimes that are happening in our transit system anonymously via the Crime Stoppers program,” MacKenzie said Tuesday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The other thing we’re trying to do is we’re trying to foster responsibility within the community.”

With around 171,000 Winnipeggers using transit each day, MacKenzie said if even some of those people share information, it’ll make a difference.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s a lot of eyes and ears on the transit system, so what we’re asking is very simple: if you see something, say something.”

The announcement comes on the eve of Winnipeg Crime Stoppers’ 40th anniversary, a milestone the organization will be celebrating next month. MacKenzie said the number of tips Crime Stoppers receives continues to grow each year, especially with the benefits of social media, smartphones and other technological advances.

Trending Now

As of last week, Crime Stoppers had received 4,059 tips in 2024 — beating last year’s high of just over 4,000, with two months to go.

Click to play video: 'Mother, daughter stabbed by trio of suspects on Winnipeg bus: police'
Mother, daughter stabbed by trio of suspects on Winnipeg bus: police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices