Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta premier, cabinet ministers to hold news conference Tuesday about federal carbon price

By Staff Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 12:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE (ABOVE): Premier Danielle Smith to hold news conference at 11 a.m. local time about the federal carbon price.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Premier Danielle Smith is expected to speak at a news conference at the Alberta legislature on Tuesday to speak about her government’s “response to the federal carbon tax.”

In a news release, the government said Smith will be joined by Justice Minister Mickey Amery to address reporters.

Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz, Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean, Finance Minister Nate Horner and Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf are also expected to attend the news conference.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time. Global News plans to livestream the event at the top of this article.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier weighs in on carbon pricing protests'
Alberta premier weighs in on carbon pricing protests
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices