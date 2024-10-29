Alberta premier, cabinet ministers to hold news conference Tuesday about federal carbon price

See more sharing options

Premier Danielle Smith is expected to speak at a news conference at the Alberta legislature on Tuesday to speak about her government’s “response to the federal carbon tax.”

In a news release, the government said Smith will be joined by Justice Minister Mickey Amery to address reporters.

Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz, Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean, Finance Minister Nate Horner and Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf are also expected to attend the news conference.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time. Global News plans to livestream the event at the top of this article.