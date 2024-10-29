Canada Post workers could strike ahead of busy holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post workers across the country have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike amid a labour dispute that could disrupt mail deliveries ahead of the busy holiday season.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said in a statement Monday that there has been “no progress” after almost a year of bargaining new contracts for the urban operations unit and the rural and suburban mail carriers (RSMC) unit.

According to the preliminary result of votes that took place across Canada, postal workers agreed to back the labour action and are ready to strike if necessary.

“CUPW will be in a legal strike position as of November 3 if no agreement is reached,” the union said.

The union is calling for wage increases and better working conditions, including improved staffing and health benefits as well as paid meal and rest periods for workers working five hours or more.

“We recognize the challenges our employer is facing, and our goal is not to simply make demands, but to work together toward solutions that support the long-term success of our public post office while addressing the real struggles our members face daily,” Jan Simpson, CUPW national president, said in a statement.

Canada Post has warned that a labour disruption would have “significant consequences” and that it remains committed to reaching an agreement.

“A labour disruption would have significant consequences for the businesses we serve and the millions of Canadians who rely on Canada Post, while deepening the company’s already serious financial situation,” the national mail service said in a statement on Friday.

“The company remains committed to proceeding with urgency and finding the common ground necessary to reach agreements.”

The two sides have been negotiating since November last year. In September, Canada Post presented its proposal and the union came up with its counter-offers earlier this month.

“Our negotiators are committed to securing a fair agreement for all postal workers,” Simpson said.

“We won’t settle for anything less. Our members have made it clear that action will be taken if Canada Post fails to present solutions that ensure fair working conditions and expanded services for everyone.”

The labour dispute comes as Canada Post is struggling to stay afloat amid financial losses.

Canada Post executives warned late last month that the Crown corporation’s financial situation is “unsustainable” as it struggles to compete against e-commerce platforms and delivery companies and faces dropping demand.

Mail deliveries typically peak around the holidays, with Black Friday sales officially kicking off the annual shopping rush.

“If there is a strong possibility of a labour disruption, we’re committed to letting customers know as quickly as possible,” Canada Post said.

If a strike does go ahead, it’s not clear if the Liberal minority government will be able to issue a return-to-work order as it did with the railway shutdown in August.

The New Democratic Party, which has pulled out of the supply-and-confidence agreement, has said the party will now weigh support for the Liberals on a case-by-case basis.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton