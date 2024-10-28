Menu

Consumer

Bread-price fixing class action won’t include Maple Leaf, judge rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Bread denies price fixing scheme, points finger at Maple Leaf Foods'
Canada Bread denies price fixing scheme, points finger at Maple Leaf Foods
The bread supplier that admitted to price-fixing earlier this year says in new court filings that any anti-competitive behaviour it participated in was at the direction and to the benefit of its then-majority owner Maple Leaf Foods – Dec 8, 2023
An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed an attempt to add Maple Leaf Foods to a class-action lawsuit related to the bread-price fixing scandal.

When the class-action lawsuit was originally certified in an Ontario court in 2021 against several grocery retailers and other food companies, Maple Leaf was not included.

Plantiffs, supported by Canada Bread Co., argued last month that Maple Leaf should be added as a defendant in the lawsuit because of its past ownership of the company.

Canada Bread was fined by the bureau in 2023 after admitting to four counts of price-fixing, but has argued as part of the class-action lawsuit that Maple Leaf, which was its majority owner at the time, should shoulder the blame instead.

Maple Leaf sold Canada Bread to Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo for $1.8-billion in February.

The class-action lawsuit is one of two launched in the wake of an ongoing Competition Bureau investigation into an alleged industry-wide conspiracy to fix the price of bread.

Click to play video: 'Loblaw’s $500M settlement: Did the national boycott impact their bottom-line profit?'
Loblaw’s $500M settlement: Did the national boycott impact their bottom-line profit?
© 2024 The Canadian Press

