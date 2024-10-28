Bread-price fixing class action won’t include Maple Leaf, judge rules

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed an attempt to add Maple Leaf Foods to a class-action lawsuit related to the bread-price fixing scandal.

When the class-action lawsuit was originally certified in an Ontario court in 2021 against several grocery retailers and other food companies, Maple Leaf was not included.

Plantiffs, supported by Canada Bread Co., argued last month that Maple Leaf should be added as a defendant in the lawsuit because of its past ownership of the company.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada Bread was fined by the bureau in 2023 after admitting to four counts of price-fixing, but has argued as part of the class-action lawsuit that Maple Leaf, which was its majority owner at the time, should shoulder the blame instead.

Maple Leaf sold Canada Bread to Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo for $1.8-billion in February.

Story continues below advertisement

The class-action lawsuit is one of two launched in the wake of an ongoing Competition Bureau investigation into an alleged industry-wide conspiracy to fix the price of bread.