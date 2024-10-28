Draisaitl scores in OT to lift Oilers to 3-2 win over Red Wings

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday night.

“All around great night; great win for us,” Draisaitl said. “Always nice to come back in a game like that and find your game and start the road trip off right.”

Evan Bouchard also scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 25 shots to help the Oilers win their second straight.

“We were sitting back and he made some key saves, obviously, in the first period,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said when asked about Pickard’s performance. “Work load was less in the second and third, but there were some big ones and we’re very happy with the way he played.”

Connor McDavid and defenseman Mattias Ekholm each had two assists.

Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, and Patrick Kane had two assists. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.

The Oilers beat the Red Wings for the fifth time in six games (5-0-1).

“We know how to win games, we’ve just got to keep doing it,” Pickard said after the victory.

Takeaways

Oilers: With his two goals, Draisaitl extended his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists). McDavid has 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 16 career games against Detroit.

Red Wings: Defenseman Jeff Petry had an assist on Copp’s goal for his first point of the season.

Key moment

Detroit’s penalty-killing unit, tanked 31st in the NHL af 64.3%, successfully killed off a tripping penalty to Copp with 1:51 remaining in regulation, assuring the team of at least one point.

Key stat

The Red Wings have been outshot in six consecutive games and are 3-3 over that span. Detroit is 31st in the NHL in shots allowed per game (34.7) and 32nd in shots on goal per game (24.6). The Red Wings have given up at least 30 shots in six straight games, while going five games in a row generating fewer than 30 shots on goal.

Up Next

The Oilers visit Columbus on Monday, while the Red Wings host Winnipeg on Wednesday.