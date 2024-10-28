Local academy honours fallen soldiers at Calgary’s Field of Crosses

Send this page to someone via email

A local Calgary academy continued its annual tradition of installing thousands of flowers at the Field of Crosses in remembrance of southern Alberta’s fallen soldiers.

On Sunday, teachers, students and family members with Delta West Academy tied silk poppies to each cross at the memorial located at 200 Memorial Dr. Northwest.

According to the academy, people with the school have been installing the flowers since the Field of Crosses project began in 2009.

“Putting poppies up on these crosses and reading the cards of these soldiers and their stories, it’s so impactful and so important, and I continue to hope that we continue this every year,” said Delta West Academy teacher Natasha Gaspar.

Amanda Dennis, who is a teacher and also the academy’s director of admissions, said through its curriculum, the students will learn about the conflicts that Canada was involved in. By bringing them to the memorial, there is also an opportunity for students to learn more about soldiers’ histories by seeing the names in person rather than just reading them from a textbook.

“It’s beyond the lectures that we give as educators,” Dennis said.

“When we can have our students come out and experience something firsthand, it gives them a tangible learning experience.”

This year’s display features 3,602 crosses, each in honour of the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving Canada.

Official ceremonies at the Field of Crosses begin on Friday with a sunrise ceremony scheduled for 8:29 a.m.