Weather

Wind warnings for B.C.’s South Coast as another storm moves in

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 25, 2024 7:14 pm
1 min read
A look at the wind forecast for B.C.'s South Coast on Friday night. View image in full screen
A look at the wind forecast for B.C.'s South Coast on Friday night. Global SkyTracker
Wind warnings are in place for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend as another storm moves in.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says wind is the greatest concern at this time with gusts from the southeast expected to reach between 60 to 80 km/h and up to 90 km/h along exposed coastal sections.

The winds are expected to pick up late Friday evening and overnight, easing on Saturday morning.

Gordon says the winds could break tree branches and cause some power outages. Ferry delays are possible, although the timing of the strongest winds may not be when the ferries run, she added.

Weather alerts as 2 separate storms to hit B.C. Friday evening
While thre are no rain warnings in effect, Gordon says between 30 to 70 millimetres could fall by late Sunday in the Lower Mainalnd, especially the North Shore to Coquitlam.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected on Friday night and again on Saturday night and Gordon says pooling water on the roads is posisble, along with swollen rivers, creeks and unstable river banks.

“This is far less rain than what we received from last weekend’s atmospheric river where some areas received upwards of 200 millmetres of rain,” Gordon said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

