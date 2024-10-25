Torontonians get first chance to meet snow leopard cubs Zoya and Minu this weekend

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two snow leopard cubs will be making their public debut at the Toronto Zoo this weekend.

The zoo says visitors will be able to see Zoya and Minu in their outdoor habitat between about 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The cubs were born on May 13 at the zoo and have been living with their mother Jita since then.

Until now, the cubs lived indoors as they received vaccines and staff made necessary modifications to make their outdoor habitat safe and secure.

The zoo says it is time for the little ones to spend more time exploring outside as they are growing older.

The snow leopard is considered a vulnerable species, and the World Wildlife Fund estimates only 4,000 to 6,500 individuals remain in the wild.