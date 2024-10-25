Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Torontonians get first chance to meet snow leopard cubs Zoya and Minu this weekend

By Sharif Hassan The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 6:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Snow leopard at Toronto Zoo gives birth to 2 cubs'
Snow leopard at Toronto Zoo gives birth to 2 cubs
WATCH: Snow leopard at Toronto Zoo gives birth to 2 cubs – May 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two snow leopard cubs will be making their public debut at the Toronto Zoo this weekend.

The zoo says visitors will be able to see Zoya and Minu in their outdoor habitat between about 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The cubs were born on May 13 at the zoo and have been living with their mother Jita since then.

Until now, the cubs lived indoors as they received vaccines and staff made necessary modifications to make their outdoor habitat safe and secure.

Trending Now

The zoo says it is time for the little ones to spend more time exploring outside as they are growing older.

The snow leopard is considered a vulnerable species, and the World Wildlife Fund estimates only 4,000 to 6,500 individuals remain in the wild.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices