Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. Uber passenger says driver touched, exposed himself to her

By Travis Prasad & Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 25, 2024 7:30 pm
2 min read
A Langley woman says an Uber driver exposed himself to her and touched himself while driving. She is now speaking out about what happened. View image in full screen
A Langley woman says an Uber driver exposed himself to her and touched himself while driving. She is now speaking out about what happened. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Investigations are now underway into a disturbing encounter a 19-year-old Langley woman says she had with an Uber driver.

Caitlin, whom Global News is only identifying by her last name, said she was travelling in an Uber with her mom and her mother’s friend to an event in Langley, and Caitlin sat in the front seat.

“I noticed my daughter was quiet. Normally she’ll butt in the conversations but she wasn’t doing that,” Caitlin’s mother Tylyn Fasciglione said.

After the 10-minute ride was over, Caitlin told her mom what the driver was allegedly doing.

“He showed himself… his private parts… and he started to masturbate,” Fasciglione said Caitlin told her.

Story continues below advertisement

She also told her mother that the driver tried reaching for her.

“When he was trying to touch my leg and putting his hand closer to me I started moving away so I was closer to the door and further away from him,” Caitlin said.

Click to play video: 'Uber passenger warns others after violent encounter with driver'
Uber passenger warns others after violent encounter with driver

Fasciglione said she did file a report about the driver through the Uber app and called Langley RCMP who confirmed that officers are now investigating.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No one has been arrested in the case.

“What if there’s other vulnerable women out there?” Fasciglione said. “Children are now able to take Ubers.”

Trending Now

In a statement to Global News, Uber says, “The reported behaviour is deeply concerned and has no place on the Uber platform.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been in touch with the rider and removed the driver’s access to the app while we continue to investigate.”

Click to play video: 'Uber driver attack spurs calls for more gig worker supports'
Uber driver attack spurs calls for more gig worker supports

Fasciglione said it was 24 hours before Uber contacted her.

“I think Uber should be more accountable to the community, to women, so we know this is gonna be safe for us,” she said.

“Right now it’s not. Twenty-four hours (before) contact (from) Uber, that’s not right.”

Caitlin said her message to rideshare users is to have their phone ready to call for help and to always sit in the backseat.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices