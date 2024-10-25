Deerfoot Trail construction update: 2 sections complete, 6 more to go

Send this page to someone via email

Construction on another section of the massive Deerfoot Trail Improvement Project in Calgary is now complete.

Provincial Transport Minister Devin Dreeshan announced Friday that construction on the project’s second key segment at Beddington Trail and 11 Street N.W., which began in the spring of 2023, has been completed at a cost of $19 million.

The work included connecting 11 Street N.E. to westbound Beddington Trail and northbound Deerfoot Trail, and adding a fourth lane in each direction of Deerfoot between Airport Trail and Beddington Trail.

View image in full screen The Alberta government says construction on the second phase of the Deerfoot Improvement Project is now complete. The project included adding a new lane in each direction between Airport Trail and Beddington Trail. Global News

The newly improved section will open to traffic on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction continues on six other sections of Deerfoot with the entire project scheduled for completion sometime in 2027, at an estimated cost of $615 million.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

With more than 180,00 vehicles using it each day, Deerfoot Trail is the busiest road in Alberta.

City of Calgary Ward 10 councillor Andre Chabot says the improvements will “enhance the efficiency and safety in the movement of goods and people.”

Chris Dinsdale, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, says they should also provide improved access to Calgary International Airport “by reducing traffic congestion, providing alternative routes, growing connectivity and boosting economic and logistics efficiency.”

View image in full screen The Alberta government says Calgarians can expect a 15 per cent faster morning commute and a 22 per cent faster evening commute when the entire Deerfoot Improvement Project is complete. Global News

The entire Deerfoot Trail Improvement Project includes:

new ramps and northbound lane between McKnight Boulevard and 64 Avenue NE. Work began in the fall 2022 and was completed in summer 2023;

new interchanges at Beddington Trail N.W. and 11st N.W., completed on Oct. 20, 2024;

reconfiguration of interchange at McKnight Boulevard, which began in spring 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2025;

new lane and ramp reconfiguration between 16 ave. N.E. and 32 ave. N.E., scheduled for completion in late 2025;

new northbound bridge and ramps at Glenmore Trail S.E., scheduled to be completed in 2026;

new interchange at Southland Drive S.E., with anticipated completion in 2026;

new ramps and interchanges at Bow Bottom Trail and Anderson Road S.E. Completion is scheduled for 2027;

twinning of Ivor Strong Bridge, with anticipated completion in fall 2027;

The Alberta government estimates when the entire project is complete, motorists can expect a 15 per cent faster morning commute, a 22 per cent faster evening commute, and 900,000 hours of commuting saved annually on Deerfoot Trail.

Story continues below advertisement